Desjardins Trims K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
K92 Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
