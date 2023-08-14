Desjardins Trims K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. 85,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

