Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 97 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $185.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

