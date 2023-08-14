Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 69 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

