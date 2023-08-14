Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 406 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

