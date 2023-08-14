Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 334 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,058,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $65.50 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,673,593 shares of company stock worth $271,964,864 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

