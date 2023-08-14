Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

Marriott International stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

