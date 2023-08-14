Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,214,000,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Public Storage stock opened at $286.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.
PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
