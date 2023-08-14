Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $87,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

