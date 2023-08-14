Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $135,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

ABC stock opened at $187.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

