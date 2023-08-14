Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.