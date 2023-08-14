Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE:BG opened at $112.23 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

