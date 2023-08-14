Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 99 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cintas were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $490.01 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.