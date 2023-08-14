Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 113 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,864 shares of company stock worth $3,528,313. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $110.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

