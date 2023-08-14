Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tesla were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $235.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

