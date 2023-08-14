Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 394,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,498. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.