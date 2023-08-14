Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.43 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after buying an additional 1,988,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

