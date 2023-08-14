DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Volume Hits $3.08 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $201.52 million and $3.08 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,053,709,641 coins and its circulating supply is 736,044,476 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

