DeFiChain (DFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.38 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $201.12 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,053,428,518 coins and its circulating supply is 735,763,381 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

