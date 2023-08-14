Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.21. The stock had a trading volume of 551,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,058. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.63. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

