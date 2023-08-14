Decred (DCR) Price Tops $14.64 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.64 or 0.00050057 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $225.63 million and approximately $874,384.10 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00186402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,408,375 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.