Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $910,298.12

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Decred has a market capitalization of $225.75 million and approximately $910,298.12 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.65 or 0.00049881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00186820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,409,506 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.