Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

DBTX stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.20. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 171,491 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. The company's product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

