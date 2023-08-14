DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of DVA opened at $108.35 on Monday. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

