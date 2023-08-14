Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $135,362,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,181. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

