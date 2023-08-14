Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Daré Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.76 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
