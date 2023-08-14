Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.76 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

About Daré Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.