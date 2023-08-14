Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Danone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 140,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

