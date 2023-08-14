Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Monday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

