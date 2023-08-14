Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Monday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $34.82.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.