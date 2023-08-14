Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

DKILY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. 96,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.