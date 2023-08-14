CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.34. 1,592,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

