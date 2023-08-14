Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,653,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 3,925,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

CUBT stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 109,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,362. Curative Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.