CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. TD Securities decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRT.UN opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.21 and a one year high of C$17.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.