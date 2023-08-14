CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CSR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
CSR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSR
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.