CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CSR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

