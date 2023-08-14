Crystalline Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Crystalline Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

