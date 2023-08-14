Crystalline Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Crystalline Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Quantum FinTech Acquisition makes up approximately 1.9% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QFTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,762. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

