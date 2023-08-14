Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $8.07 million and $628,534.44 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,177,636 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

