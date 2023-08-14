Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

CCI stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

