Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.08), with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.86. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crossword Cybersecurity

In other Crossword Cybersecurity news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £900 ($1,150.16). Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

