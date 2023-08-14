CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

CRSP stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.