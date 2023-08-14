Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,445,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Crew Energy Company Profile

CWEGF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,198. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.