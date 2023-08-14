Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.57 ($3.15).

CRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.27) to GBX 346 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 281.60 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £529.77 million, a P/E ratio of 592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,857.14%.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

See Also

