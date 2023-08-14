Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 280,587 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGW – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,587 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Stock Performance

Shares of ROCGW opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

