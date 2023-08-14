Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 3,243.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAR opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

