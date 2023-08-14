Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cascadia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CCAI opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

