Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $149,000 in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobiv Acquisition by 4,235.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 365,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,281 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Mobiv Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MOBV opened at $10.65 on Monday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.