Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stock Position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Free Report) by 269.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,572 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in ECARX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECXWW. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ECARX by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161,206 shares during the last quarter.
ECARX Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ECXWW opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings, Inc develops hardware and software solutions for the development of connected, automated, and electrified mobility. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set, as well as operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECXWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Free Report).
