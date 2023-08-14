Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stock Position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Free Report) by 269.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,572 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in ECARX were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECXWW. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ECARX by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECXWW opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

ECARX Holdings, Inc develops hardware and software solutions for the development of connected, automated, and electrified mobility. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set, as well as operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China.

