Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Kairous Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

