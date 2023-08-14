Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 18,763 EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

