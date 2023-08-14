Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349,203 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up about 3.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 2.43% of Coty worth $249,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Coty by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.84. 1,139,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

