COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 20,997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.