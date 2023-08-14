COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,500 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 20,997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

OTCMKTS:CICOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.56.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

