Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Down 68.9 %

Conyers Park III Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 20,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Conyers Park III Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

